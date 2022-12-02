Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.68.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock opened at $240.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

