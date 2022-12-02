Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,956 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $90.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

