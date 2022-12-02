Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,336 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,204,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $536.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $439.22 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

