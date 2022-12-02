Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,336 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $536.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $439.22 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

