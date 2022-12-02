Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $187.69. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

