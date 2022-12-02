Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.12 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00024360 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.49 million and approximately $507,171.11 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,909.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010584 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040519 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00245028 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13668291 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $469,405.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

