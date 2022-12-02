Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Sells $1,634,208.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarek Robbiati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

HPE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,092,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,819. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,791,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after buying an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

