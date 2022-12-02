Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.