HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Down 5.2%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.91 and last traded at $57.66. Approximately 61,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,425,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

