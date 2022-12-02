HI Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $73.87 million and $892,973.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,950.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00244942 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02883757 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $788,847.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.