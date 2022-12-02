Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hibbett also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $78.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

