Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hibbett also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.
Hibbett Stock Performance
Shares of HIBB stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $78.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93.
Hibbett Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
