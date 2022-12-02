HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €54.82 ($56.52) and last traded at €55.14 ($56.85). Approximately 122,033 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.26 ($56.97).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.82.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

