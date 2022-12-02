Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.57). Approximately 215,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 432,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £369.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.67.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

