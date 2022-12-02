HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 117,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Insider Activity at HomeTrust Bancshares
In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at $807,682.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,942. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.60.
HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.