HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 117,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at $807,682.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Raymond James started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,942. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.