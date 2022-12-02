Horizen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.24 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Horizen has a market cap of $135.61 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.35 or 0.00061196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00271159 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00087878 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,102,994 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

