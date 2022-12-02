Horizons Wealth Management Buys Shares of 30,623 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,073,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 266.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $81.32. 60,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

