Horizons Wealth Management Invests $3.88 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 563,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,527,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,991. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.