Horizons Wealth Management Invests $344,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.88. 63,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,275. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.