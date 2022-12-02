Horizons Wealth Management Makes New $541,000 Investment in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 0.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $58.24. 73,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,837. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.