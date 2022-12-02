Horizons Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 0.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

ICF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 385,075 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

