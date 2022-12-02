Horizons Wealth Management Takes $409,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day moving average of $196.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

