Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $597.26

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 597.26 ($7.15) and traded as high as GBX 603.80 ($7.22). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 585.40 ($7.00), with a volume of 4,395,176 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.73) to GBX 660 ($7.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.33) to GBX 620 ($7.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.21) to GBX 800 ($9.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 839 ($10.04).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,062.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 543.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 597.27.

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

About Howden Joinery Group

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,275.12). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,961.

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

