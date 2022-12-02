Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 3,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29.
Institutional Trading of Hoya Capital Housing ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for about 35.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 3.42% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
