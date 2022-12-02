HSBC Lowers Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Investec raised Admiral Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group raised Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.73) to GBX 2,743 ($32.81) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.34) to GBX 2,490 ($29.79) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($34.73) to GBX 2,819 ($33.72) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,496.40.

Admiral Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

