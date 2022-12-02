Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.90 and traded as high as C$7.69. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$7.59, with a volume of 5,739,673 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.