Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $24,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Hudson Global stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

