Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $24,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hudson Global Stock Down 1.3 %
Hudson Global stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.