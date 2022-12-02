Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.75-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $25.00 EPS.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

HUM opened at $548.37 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.00.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

