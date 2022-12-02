Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 503,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,518,678. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.