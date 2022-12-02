Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,298.93

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $664.25 million and approximately $47,298.93 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $17,045.31 or 1.00158334 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

