Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.43

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $77.59, with a volume of 6980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89.

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,282 shares of company stock worth $399,248. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,839,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

