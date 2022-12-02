Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Iconic Sports Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICNC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 190.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 65,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iconic Sports Acquisition alerts:

Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICNC remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,245. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.