Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Iconic Sports Acquisition
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICNC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 190.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 65,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.
Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ICNC remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,245. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.
Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile
Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
