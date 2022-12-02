Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

