Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

IMGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.72 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

