Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.
IMGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.72 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
