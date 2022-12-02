ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 117.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

