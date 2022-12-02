ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IPA opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.79.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 117.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
