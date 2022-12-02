Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.35.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
