Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

