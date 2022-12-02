Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,192 shares of company stock worth $18,704,156 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,875. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.86 and a beta of 1.15. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

