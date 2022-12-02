Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,192 shares of company stock worth $18,704,156 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Inari Medical
Inari Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,875. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.86 and a beta of 1.15. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Read More
