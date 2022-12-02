Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 4th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.13.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

About Incitec Pivot

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.