Indus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 227,944 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Chindata Group comprises 1.0% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chindata Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chindata Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. TheStreet cut Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chindata Group Stock Up 3.4 %
Chindata Group Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.