Indus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.6% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $936.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.23 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,365.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $888.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $839.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

