Indus Capital Partners LLC Takes $9.52 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,051,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,000. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 5.6% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $28,767,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,813,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $27,342,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

YMM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 155,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,237,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Full Truck Alliance

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.