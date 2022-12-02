Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 4.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.77. 6,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,819,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,427,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,819,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,792,730 over the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth about $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,615,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,837,000 after buying an additional 973,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,749,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.