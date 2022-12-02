Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 4.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.77. 6,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth about $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,615,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,837,000 after buying an additional 973,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,749,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
