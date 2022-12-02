Insider Buying: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu bought 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,371,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,290,037.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu bought 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu bought 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KRT stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Karat Packaging by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Karat Packaging by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

