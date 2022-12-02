Insider Buying: Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Buys A$28,026.54 in Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) insider Nicola Wakefield Evans purchased 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.74 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of A$28,026.54 ($18,684.36).

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

