Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Purchases 278,105 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 278,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,475,941.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 278,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,475,941.

On Monday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 42,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$299,350.20.

On Friday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 129,567 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$903,613.21.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

TSE TOT traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.53. The stock has a market cap of C$367.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

