Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,979. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

