Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Airbnb Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,979. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbnb (ABNB)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.