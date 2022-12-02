Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $10,108.80 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $10,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

