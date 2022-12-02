Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells 2,249 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vibhu Vivek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $23.06. 248,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.