Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) SVP Sells 6,240 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.92. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

