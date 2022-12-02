Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 10,252 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,490.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,260.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,246.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

