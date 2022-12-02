Insider Selling: Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Director Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $45,179.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 4,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,327. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $984.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
